Body recovered from Chicago River in Bucktown

The body of a man was recovered from the Chicago River in the city's Bucktown neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to police.

Authorities said the CPD marine unit arrived at the 2300 block of North Elston Avenue at around 3:50 p.m. after receiving reports of a body in the water.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the remains of a man, whose age is currently unknown, in the water.

There is currently no further information available as an investigation is underway from Area Five detectives.