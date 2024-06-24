Chicago River

Body recovered near Chicago Riverwalk, police say

Officials are in the preliminary stages of their investigation into the incident

Authorities are investigating after a man’s body was pulled from the Chicago River near the city’s Riverwalk on Monday.

According to Chicago police, the Marine Unit was dispatched to an area between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive for reports of a body in the water.

Watch NBC Chicago local news and weather without login

Officers were able to pull the man’s body from the water a short time later, officials said.

Area Three detectives are investigating, but it is unclear how long the man had been in the river at this time.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

This article tagged under:

Chicago River
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us