Body recovered near Chicago Riverwalk, police say

Authorities are investigating after a man’s body was pulled from the Chicago River near the city’s Riverwalk on Monday.

According to Chicago police, the Marine Unit was dispatched to an area between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive for reports of a body in the water.

Officers were able to pull the man’s body from the water a short time later, officials said.

Area Three detectives are investigating, but it is unclear how long the man had been in the river at this time.