Body Recovered Amid Search for Man Missing in Fox Lake After Tubing Accident

After two days of searching, officials with the Fox Lake Fire Protection District say they have found a body in the water after a man went missing while tubing on the lake Friday morning.

Authorities resumed the search for the missing man Sunday morning, and a short time later announced that they had recovered the body of an unidentified individual. Officials said that all rescue boats and personnel have been pulled from the water.

At approximately 10 a.m. Friday, firefighters and police were called to a portion of the lake near Crabapple Island for the report of a man who went missing.

According to authorities, a 28-year-old father and his two children were riding on an innertube that was being pulled by a boat, and at some point, the tube hit a wave, and all three were thrown into the lake. The father, who was not wearing a life jacket, did not resurface above water.

Law enforcement and firefighters from a number of departments were scouring Fox Lake Friday in an effort to find a 28-year-old father who fell into the water during a tubing accident.

The two children were wearing life vests, officials with the Fox Lake Fire Protection District said.

The operation was aided by the Lake County Sheriff's Department, Illinois Department of Natural Resources, and several local fire departments.