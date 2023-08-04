Body pulled from north suburban lake after person reported missing

Police in Arlington Heights have launched an investigation into the death of a person whose body was recovered from a lake on Friday in the northern suburb.

Officers initially responded to Arlington Lake that morning after park district staff found someone's belongings near a sailboat launch, according to authorities. Police determined a vehicle parked in a nearby lot belonged to the same person whose belongings were found. Through an investigation, officers learned that a family member recently reported the individual missing to Wheeling police, with concerns for their well-being.

Divers from nearby fire departments responded to the scene as the park was shut down and drones were deployed to search for the individual. While officers canvassed the property on foot, dive team members began using sonar technology and searching the water. At around 11:15 a.m., sonar technology detected an anomaly roughly 30 feet from shore, according to police. Divers went to that area, where they found a body and removed it from the water.

As of Friday evening, it remained unclear if the body was that of the missing person. An autopsy is expected to be conducted by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office on Saturday.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.



