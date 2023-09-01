Body pulled from Lake Michigan near Montrose Harbor, Chicago police say

The body of an unidentified man was recovered from Lake Michigan near Montrose Harbor on Friday, according to authorities.

At around 7:40 a.m., officers with the Chicago Police Department responded to the 300 block of East Monroe Drive, where first responders pulled a man's body from the water. The victim, who was pronounced dead on scene, had yet to be identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office as of Friday night.

Detectives were conducting a death investigation pending the results of an autopsy.

About two hours earlier, police were called to Columbia Beach where officers found a man who was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

An autopsy was expected to take place.