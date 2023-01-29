Body Pulled From Lake Michigan Near Chicago's Museum Campus, Police Say

Chicago police say they have recovered a body from Lake Michigan near the Museum Campus Sunday morning.

According to authorities, the Police Marine Unit was dispatched to the area near the 1100 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive at approximately 11:10 a.m. Sunday after reports of a person in the water.

Divers were able to pull the body of an adult male from the water at the location.

An autopsy is pending, and a death investigation is underway. No further details were immediately made available.