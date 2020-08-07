Body Pulled From Lake Michigan Near Belmont Harbor

A body was pulled from Lake Michigan near Chicago's Belmont Harbor early Friday, authorities say.

Chicago police said the department's Marine Unit received a call at around 5:55 a.m. of a body in the water. Chicago Fire Department officials confirmed they were engaged in a recovery mission for for the body just south of Belmont Harbor.

Authorities did not have any further information, including confirmation as to age or gender of the body.

The body was pulled from the water days after officials unsuccessfully searched for hours after a teen was swept into Lake Michigan near that area on Monday, though officials could not confirm that the body was that of the missing teen.

The teen was reported to have disappeared into the water in Diversey Harbor Monday afternoon. Fire officials said the teen, who is between the ages of 14 and 16, was one of four who jumped into the water. While the other three teens were able to get back to shore, the fourth was swept out into the lake.

Divers began to search for the teen on Monday afternoon, but were hampered in those efforts by high waves, reaching 6 feet tall, and strong rip currents. The effort turned to a "recovery" mission before it was called off for the evening and resumed the following day, officials said.

CFD Deputy Chief Jason Lach warned residents on Monday to stay away from the lake due to the conditions, as well as beach closures in effect because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“With water conditions and strong rip currents and high-water levels, precautions need to be taken by all people near this water,” he said. “Stay out of these conditions at all costs.”

"You need to stay out of the water tonight," Lach said. "The beaches are closed, and we need everyone to know that a good swimmer can have a bad day, even in nice conditions. The beaches and lakefront are hazardous at this point."

A lakeshore flood advisory was issued for counties along Lake Michigan Monday afternoon, with high waves and record-high water levels both making conditions of the search difficult.