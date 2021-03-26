Lake Michigan

Body Pulled from Lake Michigan at Calumet Beach

A man was found dead Friday in Lake Michigan at Calumet Beach on Chicago's South Side.

The body was found in the water about 1 p.m. near the 9800 block of South Avenue G, according to a statement from Chicago police.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

A fire department spokesman said he was initially taken in critical condition to Trinity Hospital.

Local

covid vaccine illinois 17 mins ago

Where Can You Get the Johnson & Johnson Vaccine in Illinois?

Cook County 19 mins ago

Cook County Eases Outdoor Restrictions as COVID Cases Increase

He was later pronounced dead, and detectives were investigating the cause of his death, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office hasn’t released the man's name or autopsy results.

On Thursday, a body was found in the Chicago River between Columbus and Lake Shore drives.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Lake Michigancalumet beach
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us