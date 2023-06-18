northwest Indiana

Body pulled from lake in Northwest Indiana after person disappeared, fire officials say

By Matt Stefanski

Emergency crews in Northwest Indiana recovered a body on Sunday afternoon after a person disappeared in a lake, authorities said.

In a Facebook post, the Hobart Fire Department said a body was pulled from Robinson Lake at around 2:49 p.m.

Earlier, divers were deployed to the lake to search for a missing woman. Additional details, including whether the body is that of the person who went missing, haven't been released. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is leading the investigation.

