Body pulled from Chicago River in city's Heart of Chicago neighborhood

A body was pulled from the Chicago River on the Lower West Side on Tuesday.
The person, who hasn’t been identified, was pulled from the water about 12:45 p.m. in the 2400 block of South Hoyne Avenue, Chicago police said. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives are conducting a death investigation, pending autopsy results, police said.
No other information was available.
