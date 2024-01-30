Heart of Chicago

Body pulled from Chicago River in city's Heart of Chicago neighborhood

By Sun Times Wire

ChicagoPoliceBadge
Getty Images

A body was pulled from the Chicago River on the Lower West Side on Tuesday.

The person, who hasn’t been identified, was pulled from the water about 12:45 p.m. in the 2400 block of South Hoyne Avenue, Chicago police said. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are conducting a death investigation, pending autopsy results, police said.

No other information was available.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Heart of Chicago
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us