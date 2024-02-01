Body pulled from Chicago River identified as missing 34-year-old

A body pulled from the Chicago River on the Lower West Side earlier this week has been identified as a missing Chicago man.

The body of 34-year-old Michael McCord was pulled from the water about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of South Hoyne Avenue, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are conducting a death investigation, pending autopsy results, police said.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office, McCord's cause and manner of death remain pending.

McCord hadn't been seen since Oct. 20, 2023, according to a missing persons alert.

No other information was available.