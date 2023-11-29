Body of woman found in bag on side of the road in northern suburb: Sheriff

Officials in Lake County are investigating after the body of a deceased woman was found in bag on the side of a roadway.

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, deputies at 7 a.m. responded to a report of a possible body on the side of the road at Hunt Club Road south of Route 173.

Upon arrival, deputies located the body of a deceased woman on the shoulder of the east side of the roadway, a press release said, adding that a preliminary investigation revealed the woman was the victim of a homicide. Her body was then dumped on the side of the road early Wednesday morning, the release added.

The cause and manner of the woman's death remains unknown, and an autopsy has been scheduled, officials said.

The woman's identification was not released.

No further details were immediately available.