Body of Missing Pregnant Mother Recovered From Chicago River

The body recovered Friday from the Chicago River was identified as Karina Peña Alanís, a pregnant mother who was last seen two weeks ago, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office reported Saturday morning.

According to authorities, Peña Alanís' body was found in the river at 2701 S. Damen Ave. at 7:50 a.m. Friday. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said it was the fourth body to be recovered from a body of water in Chicago in a week.

Peña Alanís, a 31-year-old mother of three, was last seen in the 4300 block of S. Wood St., in the Barrio de las Empacadoras area.

The circumstances of her death were unclear.

Three other people were found dead in the Chicago River and Lake Michigan last weekend.

Saturday morning, the body of Yuet Tsang, 80, was pulled from the water in the South Branch of the Chicago River at Eleanor Street near Bridgeport, officials said.

Later that day, another woman’s body was pulled from the river in the Loop, in the 100 block of North Riverside Plaza near Ogilvie Station.

On Sunday, the body of a male was recovered from the water in Lake Michigan near the 31st Street Harbor.

Autopsy results have not been released in any of the cases.