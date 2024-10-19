Body of missing Country Club Hills woman found: police

The body of a missing Country Club Hills woman with dementia was discovered by police officers Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Yolanda Howell, who was 78, last seen by her family nearly two weeks ago on Oct. 8.

Country Club Hills police said they consulted with Howell's family following the discovery this morning following a phone tip police received last night that led officers west of Cicero Avenue.

Authorities resumed their search for Howell Saturday after last searching for her on Thursday, with nearly a dozen agencies involved in the effort.

On Thursday, authorities focused in on five ponds in a forest preserve located near Vollmer Road, though they were unable to locate her.

"All the dogs have tracked her here. It is unknown if she got into a vehicle or a good Samaritan picked her up," Country Club Hills police chief Michael Wilson said Thursday.

Earlier this week, police said that Ring camera video footage showing Howell had been recovered, though the footage has not been released.

Police said a cause of death for Howell was currently unclear, with an investigation underway to determine further circumstances.

There was no further information available.