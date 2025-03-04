Body of missing Calumet City man found in Indiana: Authorities

The body of a 72-year-old Calumet City man who had been missing for more than two weeks was found in NW Indiana Monday, authorities say.

According to the Lake County Coroner’s Office, the body of Chester Palusiak was found Monday night in Munster, approximately four miles from where he had last been seen on Feb. 13.

An autopsy was performed, and foul play is not suspected in the case, and no physical trauma was observed, according to the coroner.

Palusiak had been missing since the night of Feb. 13 when he was seen near the corner of Shirley Drive and 165th Street, according to Calumet City police.

A silver alert was issued by Illinois State Police, but Palusiak remained missing for nearly three weeks before he was found in the 400 block of Superior Avenue in Munster.

Those who attend a church that Palusiak volunteered at helped organize search parties in wooded areas near his home, where he liked to go hiking and spend time in nature.

"Just a heart of gold," Jill Michelle Ramirez said. "He would pick up kids who needed help and extra love, and he'd bring them to church."

Ramirez had said that the search was "the best way to honor" Palusiak, and that "he would do the same" for any of the community members he's helped over the years.

No further information was immediately available.