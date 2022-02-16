Body of Missing Antioch Man Pulled from Des Plaines River Near Libertyville Tuesday

The body 24-year-old Thomas “Tommy” Howe who was reported missing after a crash on Interstate 94 in late January was found in the Des Plaines River Tuesday, the Lake County Coroner's Office confirmed.

According to the report, preliminary autopsy findings show that Howe has "signs consistent with drowning," though further testing will take place in coming weeks.

Police said that a kayaker was on the river around 2 p.m. Friday when he saw a jacket on the shoreline that matched the description of what Howe had been wearing when he was reported missing on Jan. 22.

After several days of unfavorable river conditions, divers only got back into the water on Tuesday, where they found Howe’s body.

Howe was reported missing after getting into a crash on I-94 near mile marker 16, according to Antioch police. The department says that an eyewitness saw Howe walk away from the scene of the crash toward the Old School Forest Preserve. His cell phone was left inside the vehicle, and authorities found his work phone approximately a quarter-mile from the roadway in the nature preserve.

Investigators received hundreds of tips, and a reward had been offered for information in connection to his disappearance.

“We have been with the Howe family throughout their search for Tommy, and this is a devastating time for them,” Antioch Police Chief Geoffrey Guttschow said in a statement. “The family will continue to be in our prayers.”

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the Lake County Coroner’s Office are investigating the circumstances around Howe’s death.