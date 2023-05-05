Body of Man Missing for More Than a Week Found in Fox River in McHenry County: Police

A man who had been missing for just over a week was found dead in the Fox River in McHenry County this week, authorities said.

According to police, officers had been "aggressively investigating" the disappearance of Gustavo Guzman since April 22 before his body was found in the Fox River Wednesday.

An autopsy has been conducted, but the coroner's office said the manner of death is pending toxicology results.

"The McHenry Police Department asks the public for restraint in jumping to conclusions based off internet rumors," the McHenry County Police Department said in a release. "While we will continue to investigate the circumstances related to this matter, with the information developed in this extensive investigation we can assure the community there is no threat to the public."

The department asked anyone with information on the investigation to call (815) 363-2200 or the criminal investigation division at (815) 363-2599. For those who wish to remain anonymous, tips can be made at (815) 363-2124.