Body Missing From Rockford Funeral Home's Stolen Van Found in Chicago

A body that was inside a Rockford funeral home's van when it was stolen Saturday has been found on Chicago's Far South Side, according to police.

According to NBC affiliate WREX, a van from Collins & Stone Funeral Home was stolen with a man's body still inside. A day later, the van was located in Chicago, Rockford police said in a tweet.

However, the body was nowhere to be found, prompting police to conduct an investigation in conjunction with multiple law enforcement agencies.

Police later released photos of a man sought in connection with the theft. In an update at around 6 p.m. Monday, Rockford police said the body had been recovered in the 8200 block of South Manistee in the South Chicago neighborhood.

Additional information wasn't immediately available.