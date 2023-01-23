Body Missing After Funeral Home Van Stolen From Rockford Found in Chicago

Authorities in Chicago are searching for a man’s remains after someone stole a van from a Rockford funeral home.

The Rockford Register Star reports that someone took the van Saturday afternoon from Collins & Stone Funeral Home, 128 S. 5th St., The man’s body was inside.

Rockford Police said the van was found Sunday in Chicago but the man’s remains were not inside.

ALERT: Plz review these photos of the possible suspect in Saturday's funeral home van/body theft and contact us if you have any info. You can send anonymous tip to 847411, type in RPDTIP and your tip. pic.twitter.com/2Corljxcbb — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) January 23, 2023

Rockford Police say they’re working with other law enforcement to locate the man’s body.

Authorities released a photo of a suspect Monday but have not released more details. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Rockford Police.