Body located in debris of west suburban apartment building explosion: Authorities

A body was found in the debris of an apartment building fire and explosion in west suburban Cicero, authorities revealed Sunday night.

The explosion was reported at around 5 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Central Avenue. Cicero officials said they were initially informed all members of the family who resided in the building had been outside at the time of the explosion. In an update Sunday, a town spokesman said investigators working on the scene discovered the remains of an individual who apparently died as a result of the fire and explosion.

Family members indicated they believe the person had been outside of the premises.

The individual had yet to be identified as of Sunday evening.

At the time of the explosion, a wedding was taking place for two of the building's residents.

Eleni Vrettos and her now-husband had just finished their vows when relatives began receiving phone calls about what had happened, she told NBC Chicago.

In all, a total of 11 families were impacted, officials said. Several families resided in a building in the 5600 West 22nd Place that was also damaged. Door replacements and other cleanup projects were still being done Sunday.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation, but officials suspect that gas contributed to the blast.