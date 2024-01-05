Body found on CTA tracks at O'Hare Airport, Blue Line service suspended

A body was found on CTA tracks near O'Hare International Airport Friday afternoon, prompting a police investigation and temporary suspension of Blue Line train service, authorities said.

According to Chicago police, at around 3:27 p.m., a person was found unresponsive on the tracks near Terminal 5. The individual, who hasn't been identified, was pronounced dead by paramedics. Video taken by an NBC Chicago photographer showed a large emergency presence on the scene.

In a service alert, the CTA said Blue Line service was temporarily suspended at O'Hare due to a medical emergency on the tracks. Shuttle buses were operating in place of trains between the O'Hare and Rosemont stations.

The transit agency said it was "working to restore normal operations as quickly as possible."