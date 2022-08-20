Body Found Near Where Person Fell Into Lake Michigan, Authorities Say

Emergency crews pulled a body from the "Playpen" along Lake Michigan Saturday, the same area where a missing boater was last seen earlier this week, according to authorities.

At approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday, two boaters fell off a boat in the popular party area known as the "Playpen" near the Jardine Water Purification Plant. One of the individuals was found shortly after and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Chicago police say a body of a man was recovered at approximately 5 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 North Lake Shore Drive, which is near the popular boating area. The individual was pronounced dead on scene, police said.

As of late Saturday, it remains unclear if the body recovered is that of a man who fell into the lake Wednesday.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The incident comes days after two women were seriously injured in a boating accident nearby.

Lana Batochir was on an inflatable raft with several friends in the “Playpen” on Saturday afternoon when a large boat reversed toward the device, injuring her and one other person. Batochir suffered severe leg injuries, and doctors were forced to amputate both of her feet.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Chicago Harbor Safety Committee are urging vigilance following the recent incidents.