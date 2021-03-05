Body of Missing Chicago Attorney Found Near South Suburban Golf Course

The body of a Northwestern University attorney, who was reported missing late last month, was found Friday afternoon near a south suburban golf course, authorities said.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office confirmed Lane Campbell, 50, of Chicago, was located deceased near 163rd Street and Central Avenue. The body was discovered near a trail adjacent to the George Dunne Golf Course, Cook County Forest Preserve authorities said.

There were no indications of foul play, and investigators were awaiting the results of an autopsy, according to sheriff's officials.

Campbell had been last seen on Feb. 19 in the 900 block of Belle Plaine Avenue in Chicago, according to police. The attorney, who worked on research contracts at Northwestern, frequented south suburban Oak Forest, police said at the time of his disappearance.

According to friends, Campbell spent some time at his girlfriend’s house on Walnut Road prior to his disappearance.

“She left him at her place. She had an appointment, and she expected to see him when she returned,” Mark Sheppard, a longtime friend, said.

Campbell's family believes that he left his girlfriend’s place with a duffle bag on Feb. 19, either leaving via ride-share or public transportation. That bag was found at his home in Chicago, along with his car, according to friends and family.