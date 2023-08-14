Body found near Kennedy Expressway, authorities say

Authorities are investigating after a body was found near the Kennedy Expressway on Monday morning.
According to Illinois State Police, the discovery was made near the Interstate 90 inbound exit ramp at Cumberland Avenue just after 11 a.m.
Chicago police made the initial discovery, and coordinated recovery efforts with ISP troopers.
No further information was available on the case, and the investigation remains underway.
