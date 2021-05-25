Body Found Near Hotel Where 12-Year-Old Boy Was Reported Missing in Hammond

Authorities in Hammond have located a body in the Little Calumet River, around 300 feet from the hotel where a 12-year-old boy was reported missing earlier this month.

According to officials with the Hammond Police Department, the body was found and pulled out of the river on Monday night, near the Best Western hotel.

It was that hotel where Kyrin Carter, 12, was last seen at approximately 12:30 p.m. on May 15. Carter, who is on the autism spectrum, was seen on surveillance footage walking away from the hotel.

Police say the decision was made Friday to temporarily stop the flow of water into the river "in an attempt to get as deep into the river as possible" in the continued search for Carter.

At approximately 8:15 p.m. Monday, a volunteer kayaker spotted a body in the river. A dive team responded to the scene and were able to pull the body from the water.

Hammond police have not confirmed the identity of the individual found in the river, but have scheduled an 11 a.m. press conference for Tuesday to give updates to the public.

Dozens of family members and volunteers have scoured the area surrounding the hotel ever since Carter’s disappearance, which occurred when he was traveling to Indiana with his mother Danielle Duckworth for a family gathering.

Police had followed up on multiple sightings of the boy, but to no avail.

Note: Police had originally said the body was found 30-to-40 yards west of the hotel, but later revised that number.