Body found in wheel well of United Airlines flight from Chicago to Maui

United Airlines Flight 202 left Chicago at around 9:31 a.m. CT and arrived at Kahului Airport, the main airport serving Maui, Hawaii, at 2:12 p.m. local time, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.com.

By NBC Chicago Staff

A body was found in the wheel well of a United Airlines flight that departed Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on Christmas Eve, company officials said.

United Airlines Flight 202 left Chicago at around 9:31 a.m. CT and arrived at Kahului Airport, the main airport serving Maui, Hawaii, at 2:12 p.m. local time, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.com. According to an airline spokesperson, a body was found in the wheel well of one of the aircraft's main landing gears upon arrival.

Hawaii News Now, the NBC affiliate in Honolulu, reported an unidentified man’s body was discovered.

Maui police told the station it was "currently conducting an active investigation regarding a deceased individual discovered on an incoming flight from the mainland..."

United said it was working with authorities on the investigation.

