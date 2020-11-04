Body Found in Suburban Nature Preserve Identified as Missing Harvey Woman

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the woman's body found in the Midlothian Meadows nature preserve as 22-year-old Vanessa Ceja-Ramiez, who has been missing since Monday.

The Cook County Forest Preserves Police reported that a woman's body was found in the woods of Midlothian Meadows Wednesday afternoon with the cause of death still pending.

Earlier this week, police reported to be searching for a woman from Harvey who had been reported missing by her mother.

"Forest Preserves of Cook County police, in conjunction with officers from the Cook County Sheriff’s Office and Midlothian Police Department, searched in the evening of Nov. 2 at Midlothian Meadows forest preserve for Vanessa Ceja, a 22-year-old female from Harvey, Illinois, after her mother told law enforcement that her daughter was not waiting for her at her car after a walk on the trail in the preserve," police said.

According to officials, the officers searched the preserve, local stores and other locations on foot and Razor, while using a helicopter along with search and rescue dogs. Authorities said the search was unsuccessful.

Police were able to track Ceja's cell phone to an apartment complex in Oak Forest, but were unable to determine if she was at the site, officials said.