Body Found in Mississippi River Near St. Louis

An investigation is underway after the body of a man was found floating in the Mississippi River south of St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a fisherman spotted the body about 9:45 a.m. Friday on the Illinois side of the river in rural Monroe County. Because of the low level of the river, deputies used all-terrain vehicles to reach the body.

The Monroe County coroner and Illinois State Police are assisting in the investigation. The name of the victim has not been released.