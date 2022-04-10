Body Found in Gary, Unknown if Connected to Case of Missing Mother

Authorities in Gary, Indiana, are working to determine if a body found Sunday afternoon is that of a missing mother whose vehicle was found in an embankment along a nearby interstate, according to police.

Gary police confirmed officers were called to the area of 15th Avenue and Lake Street where a body was found in a grassy area. Identification hadn't been made as of Sunday evening, according to law enforcement.

Last week, Ariana Taylor's mother reported her missing after the SUV she was believed to have been driving was found after having crashed down an embankment along Interstate 65 near the border of Lake Station and Gary.

The body discovered Sunday was found about four miles away from where the crash occurred.

Family members say her wallet, cell phone and keys were missing. They also say some of her bloody clothes were found several feet away from the crash scene, along with a piece of her jewelry.

Queena Taylor, Ariana's mother, previously told NBC 5 she believes foul play is involved in her daughter’s mysterious disappearance.

Gary Police previously searched the area surrounding the crash scene with dogs and a helicopter, but hadn't found any signs of Arianna.

