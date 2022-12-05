A body found in the Fox River early Monday morning has been identified as a missing woman who was last seen leaving a Jewel-Osco in the far northwest Chicago suburb over the weekend.

Carpentersville police said they were called around 8:40 a.m. Monday for a report of a body in the Fox River near Bolz and Williams Roads. The Kane County Coroner was ultimately called and authorities revealed the body matched the description of a woman who was reported missing one day earlier.

By Monday afternoon, the Kane County Coroner's office said the body was identified as 52-year-old Kimberly Koerner, who was reported missing by her family Sunday morning.

The Algonquin Police Department said it was first called just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday to the Jewel-Osco located at 1501 E. Algonquin Road for a missing person report. There, officers were told Koerner was last seen around 9 a.m. walking away from the store.

She was wearing a white winter jacket with fur and pajama bottom pants at the time, authorities said.

Police said drones and multiple K-9 units were deployed to aid in search efforts. Ring doorbell footage also showed Koerner walking alone in a neighborhood south and west of the grocery store.

An autopsy was expected to be conducted Wednesday but officials said there were "no visible or overt signs of foul play" seen so far. A cause of death was not immediately released.