Body found in forest preserve in suburban Naperville, investigation underway

An investigation is underway after a body was found in a forest preserve in suburban Naperville.

According to a spokesperson from the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County, officers were dispatched to Burlington Park Forest Preserve just before 3 p.m. Saturday.

Officers were sent for a death investigation, according to the spokesperson.

The spokesperson said there is currently no known threat to the public.

No further information was available. The identity of the deceased is unknown.