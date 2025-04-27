Body found in forest preserve in suburban Naperville, investigation underway

An investigation is underway after a body was found in a forest preserve in suburban Naperville.
According to a spokesperson from the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County, officers were dispatched to Burlington Park Forest Preserve just before 3 p.m. Saturday.
Officers were sent for a death investigation, according to the spokesperson.
The spokesperson said there is currently no known threat to the public.
No further information was available. The identity of the deceased is unknown.
