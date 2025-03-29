Body found floating in Chicago River

A body was found floating in the Chicago River in the South Deering area Friday morning.

Marine unit personnel pulled the remains of a female victim from a river, according to Chicago police. The victim's age is unknown.

The body was seen floating between the Skyway Bridge and the Train Bridge, according to the Citizen app. The recovery occurred in the 9800 block of S. Avenue North.

Area detectives are investigating, and no other demographic information is available as of now.

