Body Found at Demolition Site of Landmark Illinois Motel

A body was found at the site of a demolished motel in southern Illinois, police said Tuesday.

The discovery was made at the Motel Marion property in Marion in Williamson County. State and local police were investigating, and an autopsy was planned.

No details were available on the age, gender or race of the body.

Demolition of the 80-year-old motel and campground was completed last week.

"The motel in its day was a masterstroke, with a swimming pool for guests, offerings of fine dining and entertainment by bands," Marion Illinois History Preservation said on its website. "Many a Marion family went to the Motel Marion dining room for Sunday dinners or entertainment on weekend evenings.”

