Bodies of missing boaters found in Lake Michigan near Hammond

First responders in northwest Indiana on Friday recovered the bodies of two boaters who disappeared in the waters of Lake Michigan near Hammond a week earlier, authorities said.

The bodies of Salvador Lopez, 32, and Eduardo Rivera Jr., 45, both of Elk Grove Village, were pulled from the lake on Monday afternoon. Both victims were located approximately one and a half miles from where they were last seen, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

First responders were called on July 5 after one of those individuals jumped off into the water to swim and began to struggle because of the wind and waves. The others on the boat tried to move the boat toward him, said Indiana Conversation Officer Alex Neel. However, they weren't able to because of the conditions.

A second individual jumped in to help, and both of those people began struggling in the water. A third person put on a lifejacket in an attempt to help and jumped into the lake, Neel said. However, all three individuals got separated.

The man wearing the lifejacket was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard, taken to the hospital and later released.

Following the incident, Neel urged boaters and swimmers to pay attention to the forecast and take other steps to prevent tragedy.

"Know the water, have a marine radio so you can radio for help," Neel said. "In this situation they did have flares and the first help arrived because they shot flares into the air. A civilian boat saw and went out to help, and that is how we were able to locate them."