bobcat

Bobcats Making a Comeback In Will County

Mounted cameras have captured two sightings in just six months.

By Chris Hush

NBC Universal, Inc.

Bobcats are known to be an elusive species that are rarely spotted by humans in Illinois, but after Will County wildlife officials documented two sightings in just six months, they knew they had a rare opportunity to see how far the cats have come since almost disappearing in the 1990s.

Becky Blankenship, a wildlife ecologist with the Will County Forest Preserve District, captured several photos of bobcats in September, and even more images in April.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The sightings occurred in the Sand Ridge Savana Nature Preserve and in the Kankakee Sands Preserve, located in Custer Township approximately 66 miles southwest of Chicago.

Local

DePaul University 45 mins ago

Loyola to Require Students to Be ‘Fully Vaccinated' Against COVID Before Fall Semester

weather forecast 47 mins ago

Weekend Forecast

“The fact that we now have bobcat observations means something is going well,” said Blankenship. “The mother and kittens hung out at the same site for two weeks.”

Blankenship says this is the first time bobcats have been spotted in these locations, a signal that habitat preservation and restoration is working.

In the 1990s, habitat loss and overharvesting led to dwindling numbers of the elusive cats until efforts to save the species helped reverse course.

Today, Will County officials estimate around 5,000 bobcats exist in Illinois, although sightings are incredible infrequent, especially in northeastern Illinois.

The night-vision cameras, placed on select trees in the nature preserve, are motion activated. When triggered, the cameras take a burst of three photos at a time, day and night.

Blankenship says bobcats don’t usually pose a threat to human beings because they only come out between twilight and dawn, shying away from human interaction.

This article tagged under:

bobcatWill CountyWildlifewill county forest preserve
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us