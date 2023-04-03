Bob Nightengale Gives Cubs' Dansby Swanson Fun Early Season Award

Bob Nightengale gives Cubs player fun early season award originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

How much can we really tell about a baseball team from its first series of the season? Not much, probably. How much can we tell about a team from Spring Training? According to a fun set of “awards” that Bob Nightengale published on Monday, even less.

Nightengale’s list includes fun honors, and some ignominious distinctions, for a bunch of baseball teams after MLB’s opening weekend. One Chicago Cubs player received one of the nicer accolades: “Best proof that spring training starts are meaningless.”

“(Dansby) Swanson, who was hitting .075 entering the final weekend of spring training, freaking out Cubs’ fans, produced more hits the first two days of the season (6-for-8, .750) than he did all spring,” wrote Nightengale.

They weren’t just any hits, either. Swanson had some big hits, including the team’s first RBI and a big double. In all, Swanson has seven hits and his .583 batting average leads the National League as of Monday afternoon.

Swanson was the Cubs’ biggest free agent acquisition of the offseason. When the team signed him to a seven-year, $177 million deal the hope was he would lock down shortstop for them for years to come. It’s still early, but so far the Cubs have gotten a great return on their investment.

