Bob McGrath, Original ‘Sesame Street' Star and Ottawa Native, Dies at 90

Bob McGrath, an Ottawa native who rose to fame as one of the first human stars on Sesame Street, has died at 90 years old, according to family.

In a Facebook post, McGrath's family confirmed his passing saying, "Hello Facebook friends, the McGrath family has some sad news to share. Our father Bob McGrath, passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family."

Sesame Workshop, the non-profit responsible for "Sesame Street," released a statement about his death saying, "Bob embodied the melodies of Sesame Street like no one else, and his performances brought joy and wonder to generations of children around the world..."

"A revered performer worldwide, Bob’s rich tenor filled airwaves and concert halls from Las Vegas to Saskatchewan to Tokyo many times over," the organization's statement read, in part. "We will be forever grateful for his many years of passionate creative contributions to Sesame Street and honored that he shared so much of his life with us."

A graduate of Marquette High School in Ottawa, McGrath was an actor, singer and voice recording artist. He also attended the University of Michigan and the Manhattan School of Music.

Information about a cause of death hasn't been released.