Bob Dylan announces tour dates, including three concerts in Chicago

Legendary musician and songwriter Bob Dylan has announced a series of new tour dates for this fall, including three concerts in Chicago.

Dylan, whose “Rough and Rowdy Ways” tour has been going strong since 2021, also added numerous other shows in the Midwest, including two in Milwaukee and one in Indianapolis.

The new tour dates include three concerts at Chicago’s Cadillac Palace Theatre on Oct. 6, 7 and 8th, according to his website.

Tickets will go on sale for the concerts on Friday, according to officials.

Dylan will also perform in Milwaukee at the Riverside Theater on Oct. 11 and 12, and at Indianapolis’ Murat Theatre on Oct. 16.

Dylan recently released “The Bootleg Series Vol. 17: Fragments” in Jan. 2023. The CD included a remix of the “Time Out of Mind” album, and included live versions of songs performed at his shows.

More information can be found on Dylan’s website.