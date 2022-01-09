Bob Chinn's Crabhouse Temporarily Closes Due to Proof-of-Vaccination Requirements

Bob Chinn's Crabhouse Restaurant in Wheeling announced a temporary closure Saturday, citing the reason as "unforeseen business circumstances" caused by proof-of-vaccination requirements in suburban Cook County.

In a social media post, the popular suburban establishment announced it was pausing all business from Sunday until Monday, Feb. 7.

"Due to unforeseen business circumstances brought about by the new Cook County COVID-19 vaccination card mandate, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily close our doors," the restaurant said on Facebook.

During the closure period, Bob Chinn's plans to "reset the restaurant," update its building and give team members some "much needed rest."

As of Jan. 3, people age 5 and older must present proof of vaccination at indoor settings in suburban Cook County where food or drink are served, including bars and restaurants as well as other establishments such as fitness centers and entertainment videos.

Chicago also implemented similar requirements, saying such measures are necessary to protect the health and wellbeing of residents in response to an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases.