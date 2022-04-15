Bob Chinn, Namesake of Prominent Wheeling Crab House, Dies

Bob Chinn, the restaurateur known for the establishing the suburban institution that bears his name, has died at 99 years old, according to a post on the business' Facebook page.

Bob Chinn's Crabhouse Restaurant announced the passing of its "fearless leader, friend and family member" in a somber message Friday evening.

"To know him was to love him and he was known by so many," the post read, in part. "His larger-than-life personality and famous tastebuds gave us 99 fantastic years of excitement, innovation and countless smiles."

Established in 1982, Bob Chinn's Crabhouse has become one of the top 100 grossing restaurants in America and a restaurant industry icon, according to its website. Years earlier, in 1978, Chinn and his daughter, Marilyn, traveled around the U.S. to do research for a Midwestern seafood restaurant Chinn had "envisioned for some time."

Since then, Bob Chinn's has grown to a staff of 320 employees and serves nearly one million customers a year.

The restaurant has said it will be celebrating Chinn's life, and additional information will be provided in the coming days.

For now, people are being asked to share their stories about Chinn and any pictures they may have taken with him. Photos and stories can be submitted by email to info@bobchinns.com