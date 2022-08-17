Boater Rescued, Another Still Missing After Falling Into Lake Michigan

One person is in critical condition and Chicago police are still searching for another after they apparently fell off a boat in Lake Michigan on Wednesday evening.

According to police, the two were among a group of individuals on a boat near the Jardine water filtration plant when they ended up falling into the water just before 7 p.m.

Authorities say that one of the individuals was located unresponsive in the water by rescue workers with the CPD’s Marine Unit, and was transported to shore. That individual was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

A search remains underway for a second individual who fell into the water, according to an update from police.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No further information was immediately available, and an investigation remains underway.