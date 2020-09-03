‘Blues Brothers'-Themed Weed Being Sold at Illinois' Largest Marijuana Dispensary

You'll definitely want your sunglasses on for this one.

Illinois' largest marijuana dispensary, which just opened up in suburban Skokie Thursday, has launched a "Blues Brothers"-themed strain called "Blues Brothers Bubba Diagonal."

The strain is described as having a "relaxed, euphoric" effect and can help you sleep, according to its description., which also lists its flavors as "skunk, spicy, sweet."

Grassroots Cannabis, owner of the Greenhouse brand, partnered with actor Jim Belushi on a cannabis collaboration, "Blues Brothers Grassroots," featured throughout the dispensary.

The Greenhouse marijuana dispensary in Skokie, currently the largest pot store in Illinois, opened Thursday in a redesigned bank.

The owner of Greenhouse said he hired 50 employees at the dispensary, which boasts 15,000 square feet of retail space, a sleek design and technology-driven displays.

“Everywhere we do business we are a good neighbor," CEO Mitch Kahn said. "We are very focused on being good neighbors to people... to take what was an old, ugly, eyesore of a building and create quite frankly the most magnificent dispensary I’ve seen anywhere in the world."

Photos: See Inside Illinois' Largest Marijuana Dispensary