Blue Man Group, the iconic performance arts group known for their immersive shows using innovative and unusual percussion instruments -- while covered in blue pant -- has announced their final shows in Chicago amid an upcoming end to their decades-long residency in the city.

The group's final Chicago performance will take place on Jan. 5, 2025, according to a press release.

“I am honored and humbled to be part of the historic evolution of Blue Man Group, which started in New York back in 1991, and so it is with deepest gratitude to announce the final performances in Chicago," Jack Kenn, the group's managing director said, in a statement.

While this marks the end to Blue Man Group's Chicago residency, performances will continue throughout next year in Boston and Las Vegas, with residencies entering their 30th and 25th years, respectively.

Additionally, the group will also return to Orlando in early April 2025.

“Blue Man Group is unlike anything else in the world and is undeniably one of the most recognized and successful entertainment productions because of the hardworking cast, crew and creative team. It was because of them that these shows captured millions of hearts night after night, and we give our utmost thanks," Kenn said.

Tickets for remaining Chicago shows and more information on the group can be found here.