Blue Line Train Evacuated After Power Failure, Trains Not Passing Harlem

One of Chicago's train lines led to an evacuation Tuesday, causing alternate routes

About 30 people were safely evacuated from a Blue Line train that had a power failure Tuesday afternoon on the Northwest Side, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Blue Line trains are not passing Harlem Avenue, the Chicago Transit Authority said.

Fire crews were called about 2:51 p.m. for a stalled train between Central and Harlem avenues, according to CFD spokesman Larry Merritt.

Trains were initially standing near Harlem due to a track condition, the CTA initially said at 2:37 p.m.

A spokesperson for the CTA did not immediately have details about the suspension.

