Blue Line service suspended after victim fatally struck by train

Service on the CTA Blue Line is being temporarily suspended due to a medical emergency, according to the CTA.

According to Chicago police, an unknown male victim fell onto the tracks and was struck by a train just after 7 p.m. in the 1600 block of N. Ashland Ave.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Area detectives are currently investigating. Bus substitutions are in place from Belmont to LaSalle.