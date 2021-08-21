Blue Angels Soar Over Chicago During ‘Reimagined' Air and Water Show

The sound of speed filled the Chicago Lakefront for the first time in two years Saturday as the U.S. Navy Blue Angels returned for a "new and reimagined" air show.

As a result of the pandemic, the two-day event, called City of Chicago presents the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, was much smaller than the usual Air and Water Show.

People of all ages packed the lakefront between Oak Street and North Avenue, taking pictures and just soaking in the moment.

And just like years past, the Blue Angels roared in the skies, aweing those on the ground with impressive maneuvers.

The pandemic also forced the cancellation of the Air and Water Show last summer, though in early May, the Blue Angels flew over Chicago to honor frontline health care workers as the city and state of Illinois remained under a stay-at-home order.

Despite Saturday's scaled-down show, Herb Hunter, the voice of the Chicago Air and Water Show, said the day turned out to be perfect.

"It’s just so exciting to be back down here at North Avenue Beach," he said. "With the show last year it was such a bummer not being in town this year... We got great crowds down here, great weather. It’s just really exciting to bring an air show back to Chicago."

Hunter said before the pandemic, a show would typically last five hours. This year, the performance was cut down to one hour.

The "reimagined" show continues Sunday with even more impressive performances.