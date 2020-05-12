Blue Angels Indianapolis: When and Where to Watch

The Blue Angels have released new details on their Indianapolis flyover, set to take place Tuesday as part of a nationwide tribute to honor healthcare workers and first responders during the coronavirus crisis.

The squadron released a flight path for the event, with the Indianapolis track set to take place between 2 p.m. and 2:11 p.m. EST, though times are subject to change.

The event will begin in Beech Grove and end in downtown Indianapolis.

"Residents should observe the flyover from the safety of their home-quarantine and should refrain from traveling to see the flyover," a message within the announcement reads. "Social distancing should be practiced at all times."

The Indiana flyover is part of a three-city tour set for Tuesday, with other visits being made to Detroit and Chicago. (Note: NBC Chicago will offer a live stream of the Chicago event here)

“Detroit, Chicago and Indianapolis your Blue Angels are heading your way this Tuesday!” they tweeted.

The Navy pilots have been part of a series of an ongoing salute in the skies across the country and have already toured several major U.S. cities including New York, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Jacksonville and Miami.