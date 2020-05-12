Blue Angels Chicago Flyover Map: Where You Can See Them

NOTE: NBC Chicago will offer a live stream of the flyover as it happens Tuesday. Watch live in the player above or click here for more.

The Blue Angels are set to loop around Chicago Tuesday as they honor healthcare workers and first responders on the frontlines of the the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chicago flyover, part of a nationwide tour, is set to take place between 11:45 a.m. and noon, though times are subject to change.

The squadron released a flight path for the event Monday, with the Chicago track set to start and begin on the city's South Side.

The Blue Angels will travel north and west as they loop around the city.

"Residents should observe the flyover from the safety of their home-quarantine and should refrain from traveling to see the flyover," a message within the announcement reads. "Social distancing should be practiced at all times."

The Chicago flyover is part of a three-city tour set for Tuesday, with other visits being made to Detroit and Indianapolis.

“Detroit, Chicago and Indianapolis your Blue Angels are heading your way this Tuesday!” they tweeted.

The Navy pilots have been part of a series of an ongoing salute in the skies across the country and have already toured several major U.S. cities including New York, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Jacksonville and Miami.