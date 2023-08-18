Outside in downtown Chicago, the sound of jets boomed across the city Friday as practice was underway for the Chicago Air & Water Show, but a notable presence will be missing from this year's event: the Blue Angels.

The popular group is instead performing in the KC Air Show in New Century, Kansas, this weekend, according to their schedule.

But another notable group will be headlining the iconic Chicago show this year, marking a return from a five-year absence.

Perhaps the most highly anticipated performances of the show is the return of the U.S. Thunderbirds.

"The Thunderbirds are coming back for the first time since 2018," said Air and Water show boss Dave Adams. "They've choreographed a new show, and this is the first time the show will be on display."

According to Adams, the Thunderbirds are scheduled to perform around 2:15 p.m. for about 40 to 45 minutes, though schedules are subject to change.

"We we-rewrote our demonstration in 2020, and this is the first time Chicago will get to see the new show," said Cpt. Kaity Toner, Thunderbird 12.

According to Toner, the Thunderbirds performance is high energy, and similar to a fireworks show.

"It starts with a bang and ends with a bang," Toner said. "It's 30 minutes of excitement."

The free event, which began in 1959, originally started as an air show with an $88 budget. It has now grown to one of the largest shows of it kind, with tricks from high-speed civilian and military plots and aircraft, as well as boats, and dive and parachute teams.

"It's a wonderful event" said Air and Water show boss Dave Adams. "It's free. Families can come out, spend the day at the beach, look at planes go over the water, and look at the beautiful backdrop, which is our skyline."

More than one million spectators are expected to descend on the lakefront from Fullerton to Oak Street to watch the weekend show, with North Avenue Beach as the show's focal point, organizers said.

Chicago Air and Water Show Schedule, lineup

Shows on Saturday and Sunday will also go from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. According to officials, the lineup will be determined the morning of the show by the pilots.

"Performers are subject to change," officials said.

Here's a list of the performers: