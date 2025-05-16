Blowing dust advisory in effect for parts of Chicago area as heavy winds sweep in

A blowing dust advisory has been issued for parts of the Chicago area as heavy winds are contributing to diminished visibilities ahead of potential storms.

The blowing dust advisory, which is in effect until 9 p.m., is in effect for McHenry, Kane, Kankakee, Grundy, DeKalb, LaSalle and Kendall counties.

Additionally, a dust warning has been issued for Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana.

The National Weather Service warns of localized visibility dropping below one mile with winds howling between 20 and 30 miles per hour, with gusts of up to 50 miles per hour expected.

Those gusts are possible area-wide, with a wind advisory in effect until 12 a.m. as officials warn of possible downed tree limbs and power outages in wake of the winds.

In the far south parts of the Chicago area, those winds could be accompanied by severe storms, with damaging winds and hail the primary threat with any storms that may develop there.

The active weather comes ahead of a significant cooldown across the area, whiplashing from Thursday's record heat to highs back in the mid 60s this weekend.

Temperatures are expected to continue to drop from there, with forecasted highs in the mid 50s early next week along with more chances of rain.